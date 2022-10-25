Eastbourne Climate Coalition will open the Climate Emergency Hub – known as E-Hive – in the Beacon on November 1. The hub can be found in unit 45 next to Vodafone and will be open seven days a week within normal shopping hours until December 13.

The hub will be staffed by volunteers and will host a range of workshops, displays and presentations, as well as being a space where people can drop in for a chat and find information about the many local groups working on various local environmental projects.

Andrew Durling, executive director of the Eastbourne Eco Action Network CIC, says: “The Beacon management has been most generous in providing us with a space where the excellent work being done by so many local groups and volunteers to make our town safer, cleaner, greener, and more sustainable can be showcased. Climate change is here and Eastbourne will increasingly feel its impacts over the coming years, but we can deal with it, and adapt to it, in ways that can increase the quality of life for all at the same time as protecting the local economy too. We hope the Climate Hub in the Beacon will demonstrate that in a creative and engaging way.”

Environmental drop-in centre opens in Eastbourne

Oliver Sterno, community leader of Plastic Free Eastbourne, says: “This six week event will enable us to share our endeavours with the people of Eastbourne. If we all work together, our voice becomes powerful and our campaign will have more chance of persuading others to change behaviour and help to heal our planet.”

Evie Sier, a local environmentalist, said: “With COP27 looming we are hoping world leaders actually make an agreement they will stick to. But in the meantime, as individuals we just have to do the best we can. By visiting the hub the general public can find out how they can make a difference in their day to day lives, and how to encourage the powers that be to make some system changes to help combat the climate emergency.”

Mayor Pat Rodohan will open the hub at 12pm on November 1.

