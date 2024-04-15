Exciting new environmental and wildlife project in Hastings
and live on Freeview channel 276
The group, comprising environmental scientists, is collaborating with a number of local companies and organisations, marine groups, PhD students and more to rewild the coastline as well as build a research hub for the marine world.
It will firstly be carefully growing kelp in a secret laboratory in a local industrial estate warehouse near you, scientifically controlled and perfectly adjusted for growth. In time they willl take the established kelp to the stretch of coast where they will place it amongst the existing environment to hopefully grow, reproduce and establish a thick, deep sustainable forest.
It's an intial 10-year plan followed by further multiple research programs and studies while monitoring, surveying and maintaining the growth and sustainability of the kelp forest growth.
This is a largely community-backed project putting Hastings and East Sussex on the national map as a proactive, green, future-driven climate conscious hotspot.
The group wants to see seals, porpoise and dolphins frolicking with lobsters, crabs, starfish, nudibranch, urchins, whales and much more, all along the coast here. It wants to provide a habitat for all wildlife so it can live peacefully and flourish. This will lead to a great spot for everyone to go and see the animals living naturally as they take advantage of their natural new home, a biodiversity hotspot.
As well as the many benefits for the animals and wildlife, kelp is able to sequester carbon at a faster rate than land forests and they can absorb around 4.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide each year, highlighting kelp's potential as a “blue carbon” sponge, a huge boost for the planet and the future for our children.
The group is looking to work with and gain funding via individual and local companies to make it a great town project. No matter how small, every penny helps and if you are a business, why not combine cheap advertising whilst showing your support for the climate, wildlife, oceans, planet and the future?