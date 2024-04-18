Eye-popping photo gallery and video shows blooming bluebells at Butchers Wood near West Sussex village

The amazing carpet of flowers can be seen at Butchers Wood near the West Sussex village.

The Sussex Wildlife Trust said bluebells spend most of the year as bulbs underground and only emerge to flower from April onwards.

The article said: “Their deep violet-blue colour and distinctive bell-shaped flower make native bluebells one of our best known plants. We are lucky enough in the UK to be home to half of the world’s total population of bluebells and spectacular displays can be seen across most of Britain, particularly in the South.”

It added that an early spring flowering lets bluebells make the most of sunshine that can still reach the woodland floor before trees come into full foliage and ‘shade them out’.

1 . Bluebells at Butchers Wood Bluebells at Butchers Wood in Hassocks, West Sussex Photo: Steve Robards, SR24041701

2 . Bluebells at Butchers Wood Bluebells at Butchers Wood in Hassocks, West Sussex Photo: Steve Robards, SR24041701

3 . Bluebells at Butchers Wood Bluebells at Butchers Wood in Hassocks, West Sussex Photo: Steve Robards, SR24041701