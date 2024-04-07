Fairer World Lindfield celebrates after being highly commended in Mid Sussex Applauds
Fairer World Lindfield, a local climate action group, said its members received the honour at the Mid Sussex Applauds award on Sunday, March 24.
The group was nominated in the new category of Environment and Climate Champion.
A spokesperson said: “There were six contenders and Fairer World Lindfield received Highly Commended, coming second after winners Greener Hassocks & Ditchling. Well done to Greener Hassocks & Ditchling (formerly HKD Transition), which has been championing climate issues since 2010. It was a great event seeing so many local volunteers getting recognised for their community work in Mid Sussex.”
The group also said ‘a big thank you’ to Mid Sussex District Council for organising the awards.
The spokesperson said: "Fairer World Lindfield has also been busy recently giving talks at Great Walstead School and Lindfield Primary Academy on the topic of climate change and Fairtrade. The sessions are very interactive and fun and help the children to understand how they can contribute to a healthier environment for us and our planet. If you’d like to know more about how to get your school involved email [email protected].”
Fairer World Lindfield's upcoming events are:
Saturday, May 4, 10am to 1pm: Fairer World Lindfield will be at Lindfield Repair Cafe, United Reform Church, High Street, Lindfield RH16 2HL.
Tuesday, May 14, 7pm to 8.30pm: Fairer World Lindfield will host another Green Up! event. This time the subject will be Resilience. All are welcome for relaxed chat and to hear what others have to say. Stand Up Inn, Lindfield High Street RH16 2HN.
