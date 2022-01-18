Figures released for fly-tipping in Lewes district
There were 271 incidents of fly-tipping across Lewes district in 2021.
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 2:53 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 2:54 pm
Three £400 fines were issued for fly-tipping and four £75 fixed penalty notices were handed out for littering.
A council spokesperson said: “When sufficient evidence is available, we won’t hesitate to prosecute anyone found to be fly-tipping. We are also using a camera at a hot spot that is a having a positive impact. We are also bringing a new litter reduction strategy to Cabinet that deals with the issue of fly-tipping."
Last week Wealden District Council heard there had been 264 incidents of fly-tipping in their district last year.