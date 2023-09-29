A flood alert has been issued for a coastal village in West Sussex after ‘unsettled weather’.

Residents in Climping are being warned that ‘flooding is possible’ today (Friday, September 29), with the UK Government website advising that people who live locally ‘be prepared’.

The flood alert read: “Friday afternoon's tide at 12pm is higher than normal due to unsettled weather with light westerly force four winds.

"The weather increases tide table values by 0.1 m. The total forecast tide is 6.20 metres Chart Datum (3.15 mAOD) at Littlehampton.

"For two hours either side of high tide, minimal flood impacts are expected.”

The government’s Environment Agency said a ‘small amount of water’ could find its way behind the beach and ‘may pond on nearby land and fields’, including at Climping Street Car Park and Mill Lane.

A spokesperson added: “The tide is a little elevated over the next three days. This may cause some impacts at each high water until Monday‚ but where impacts do occur‚ they will be very minor.

"We continue to monitor the forecast and routinely check the condition of the beach at Climping. Shingle and debris can be thrown by large waves.