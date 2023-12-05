Flood warning issued for village near Eastbourne
In a statement, the Met Office said: “The Cuckmere River is high and rising. Over Sunday and Monday 35mm of rain has been recorded at Cowbeech.
From 11pm on December 4, flooding will affect fields, rural roads, gardens, and properties including The Old Clergy House, Deans Place Hotel, and properties near North Street, Willows Car Park and River Lane, Alfriston.
"A small amount of light rain is expected Monday night and Tuesday morning.
"The river should begin to fall by 5am on December 5, but will likely remain higher than normal all week. Another 20-40mm of rain is currently forecast Thursday, December 7 which could increase flood risk again and potentially cause property flooding.
" Flood water can be deep and dangerous, please take care if walking near the river in Alfriston. Please plan to avoid driving on routes vulnerable to flooding, including North Street.”