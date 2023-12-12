Flood warnings issued across East Sussex following heavy rain
The warnings have been issued for Combe Haven, the Cuckmere river, Patcham, Upper Ouse and the east branch of the River Adur.
In a statement, the Met Office said: “The Combe Haven through Bulverhythe is high and will rise 20cm each high tide. Bexhill Road Recreation Ground in Bulverhythe will remain affected by flood water. The Powdermill Stream through Crowhurst is slowly falling following the weekend's rain. Minor flood impacts affecting fields and roads in Crowhurst should continue to ease.
"The Cuckmere River through Alfriston and the Bull River through Hellingly are high, but both should now slowly fall following the weekend's rain. Minor flooding will continue to affect gardens on Station Road, Church Lane and Church Road, Hellingly. Flood water will also continue to affect North Street, Willows Car Park, River Lane, The Old Clergy House and Deans Place Hotel.
"The River Adur is high, but slowly falling following Saturday and Sunday's rain. Minor flooding will continue to affect gardens of properties near Mock Bridge near Shermanbury. Flood water will be extensive through fields and could continue to affect the A281.”
"The River Ouse is higher than normal near Barcombe, but slowly falling following Saturday and Sunday's rain. Minor flooding will continue to affect fields, gardens at Barcombe Mills, and roads at Fletching Mill Bridge, Sharpsbridge, and Barcombe Mills Road. The river has already fallen nearer to normal at Ardingly and near Lindfield.”