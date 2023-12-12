Flood warnings have been issued across East Sussex following heavy rain throughout the area for multiple days.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The warnings have been issued for Combe Haven, the Cuckmere river, Patcham, Upper Ouse and the east branch of the River Adur.

In a statement, the Met Office said: “The Combe Haven through Bulverhythe is high and will rise 20cm each high tide. Bexhill Road Recreation Ground in Bulverhythe will remain affected by flood water. The Powdermill Stream through Crowhurst is slowly falling following the weekend's rain. Minor flood impacts affecting fields and roads in Crowhurst should continue to ease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The Cuckmere River through Alfriston and the Bull River through Hellingly are high, but both should now slowly fall following the weekend's rain. Minor flooding will continue to affect gardens on Station Road, Church Lane and Church Road, Hellingly. Flood water will also continue to affect North Street, Willows Car Park, River Lane, The Old Clergy House and Deans Place Hotel.

Flood warning have been issued across East Sussex following heavy rain throughout the area for multiple days.

"The River Adur is high, but slowly falling following Saturday and Sunday's rain. Minor flooding will continue to affect gardens of properties near Mock Bridge near Shermanbury. Flood water will be extensive through fields and could continue to affect the A281.”