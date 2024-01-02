Flood warnings issued across East Sussex villages following heavy rain

Flood warnings have been issued for villages across East Sussex following heavy rain and strong winds in the area.

Following heavy rain in the county, the Environment Agency has issued flood warnings warning residents about the rising water levels as well as to avoid driving in those areas.

The statement said: “The Cuckmere River is high and rising. In the last 24 hours 20mm of rain has been recorded at Cowbeech. From 8.30am on January 2, flooding will affect fields and rural roads. Flooding will also affect Station Road, Church Lane and Church Road, Hellingly, including gardens and properties on those roads.

"A further 10 to 15mm of rain is forecast. The river should begin to fall by late afternoon on January 2, and should return to normal from the morning of January 3.

"Flood impacts should begin to slowly ease when river levels start to fall. Some roads including Mill Road and Church Road may become impassable. Please plan to avoid driving through routes vulnerable to flooding.”

The Environment Agency has also issued warnings for The Bull river which will also affect a number of villages in East Sussex.

The statement said: “The Cuckmere and Bull Rivers are high following 15mm of rain on Monday, January 1. Another 10mm of rain is forecast on Tuesday morning.

"Rivers will rise higher. From 12:00 02/01/2024 flooding could affect properties on Station Road, Church Lane and Church Road, Hellingly, as well as minor flooding affecting fields, rural roads and gardens on Mill Lane, Hellingly and near Grovebridge Farm.

"From 6pm on January 2, flooding could affect North Street, Willows Car Park and properties of River Lane, The Old Clergy House and Deans Place Hotel, Alfriston and restrict access on Litlington Road.

"Tuesday's rain should ease by 1pm. The river should begin to fall by 5am on January 3, in Hellingly, and 5pm on January 3 in Alfriston, but will be higher than normal all week.