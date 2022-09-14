Food waste collection trial gets underway in selected areas of Mid Sussex

From September 12, Mid Sussex residents in parts of Ashurst Wood, Burgess Hill and Lindfield are being provided with weekly kerbside collections of food waste and AHP as part of a trial being delivered in partnership by Mid Sussex District Council and West Sussex County Council.

Residents living in the trial area have been provided with a free lockable food waste recycling bin and a handy kitchen caddy. Those who live in flats and have communal bins have been provided with a kitchen caddy and a new food waste bin in their existing bin stores.

Residents in the trial areas are also able to opt-in to a free weekly collection of AHPs if they need to dispose of nappies, incontinence waste or sanitary products.

A new recycling and general waste collection trial, that includes the separate collection of food waste and Absorbent Hygiene Products (AHP), got underway in selected areas of Mid Sussex this week. Picture by Steve Robards

Each household that is taking part in the trial has been allocated a handy guide to the new collection system, which explains how it will work and what they need to do. Residents can also join a dedicated Facebook group to ask questions about the new collections and share any tips they have on food waste recycling.

The aim of the trial is to work with residents to boost recycling and reduce the amount of general waste produced. Residents within the trial area will be provided with an enhanced recycling and waste collection service that features a ‘1-2-3’ collection system:

1. Weekly food waste collections

2. Fortnightly recycling collections

3. Three weekly general refuse collections

The ‘1-2-3’ collection system is being trialled by around 3,000 households that include a mix of housing types and locations to ensure the trial is representative of the whole of Mid Sussex. The trial will enable Mid Sussex District Council and West Sussex County Council to assess the feasibility of rolling out a similar service across the whole of Mid Sussex.

Jo Reid, Head of Contracts and Services at Mid Sussex District Council said: “There is growing interest from residents about food waste recycling given its widescale adoption elsewhere. This trial gives us the chance to test food waste collections in Mid Sussex as part of a new system designed to maximise recycling.

“By recycling our food waste we can turn leftovers into bio-fertiliser that helps crops to grow and renewable electricity that provides us with a sustainable source of power. Just one lorry load of food waste can generate enough renewable energy to power 20,000 televisions for an hour.

“Food waste in Mid Sussex currently makes up over 38 per cent (by weight) of the rubbish in the average black bin and it’s really important that we recycle as much of that waste as possible.

“With the help of our residents we hope that introducing kerbside food waste collections, together with other future recycling initiatives and schemes, will help us substantially increase recycling levels in Mid Sussex.”

Gareth Rollings, West Sussex County Council Head of Waste Services said: “We’ve been delighted to work with Mid Sussex District Council to launch this trial. We hope the 1-2-3 system will prove successful and be expanded in the district and elsewhere across our county.

“The trial is a huge step towards achieving not only the government mandate of separate food waste collections but also the climate change goals set by both West Sussex and Mid Sussex councils”