Four Sussex beaches named among the best in the country to visit this summer

Four beaches in Sussex have been named in the top-20 to visit in England this summer.

The team at SIXT has collated a list of the top 300 beaches in England from TripAdvisor and ranked them based on several factors to uncover the best beaches to visit this summer. Factors include water quality, visitor rating, number of cafes and car parks within 400m and whether there's a lifeguard and onsite toilet.

The study says Seaford Bay in East Sussex is ninth on the list with an ‘excellent’ water quality, a 4.5/5 Tripadvsior rating, two nearby cafes, three nearby places to park, and an overall rating of 7.45/10

Brighton Central Beach is 10th on the list. The beach has a water quality of 'good', a 4/5 rating on Tripadvisor, 20 nearby cafes, 12 places to park nearby, and scores an overall of 7.43/10, according to the study.

SIXT said Bexhill Beach in East Sussex is 15th on its list with a ‘sufficient’ water quality rating, a 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor, 15 nearby cafes, two places to park nearby, and an overall score of 7.32/10.