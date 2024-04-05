Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The courses will take place throughout April and will enable attendees to complete a baseline river survey, access resources and monitor a stretch.

Available dates: Sunday 14 April – Bluebell Railway, Sheffield Park. Sunday 21 April – Linklater Pavilion, Railway Land, Lewes. Newhaven training TBC in June.

What will be included in the training: Basic ecology principles, river ecology - what a good river looks like, the current state of the River Ouse, problems and issues around the water environment (and how to spot them), how to get involved in taking action for the river, comprehensive list of open data sources, how to conduct a basic river survey.

Love Our Ouse - The River People Tour

Part of the day will be spent in the classroom, followed by a venture to the riverbank.

To book your place email [email protected] stating: Your full name, telephone number, email address, and which course you can attend.

Places are on a first come first served basis and are subject to availability. The course is free although Love Our Ouse welcome donations to expand their work.

For more information visit: loveourouse.org/citizen-science-101-training

Love Our Ouse is a group of local residents, nature lovers and professionals in a range of relevant sectors. They have established skills, network and community connections.