Garden show dates announced for Sussex next year
Two dates have been announced for garden shows in Sussex next year.
Saturday, 14th August 2021, 10:53 am
The Garden Show is preparing to come back with a bang in Hampshire for an Autumn show after months of covid restrictions preventing events from going ahead.
There will be more than 160 stands showcasing the latest specialist plants, garden and home accessories, art, design, sculpture, fashion, toys, foods and drink.
As this returns, dates have been announced for two shows next year in East and West Sussex:
April 15-17 Firle Place, Lewes
June 10-12 Stansted Park, Rowlands Castle
For more information visit: www.thegardenshows.com