Campaigners opposing the expansion of Gatwick have hit out at the award of airport charity grants to local organisations condemning them as ‘not kind donations.’

The Gatwick Airport Community Trust makes grants annually for ‘deserving projects’ within parts of East and West Sussex, Surrey and Kent where people are directly affected by the airport’s operations.

But members of the campaign group Communities Against Aircraft Noise and Emissions – CAGNE – say: “The fund may offer some benefits but, what is not being made clear is that the fundings are not kind donations from this commercial airport.

“The fund reflects the impact of aircraft noise and the ramifications on the ground of having an airport that seeks to grow by rebuilding the emergency runway as a second runway.

Anti-Gatwick expansion campaigners have hit out at airport charity grants as 'not kind donations'. Pic S Robards SR2108251

“Sadly, Gatwick Airport presents the fund almost as a benefit for residents of Surrey and Sussex, a ‘good news PR story’ of having such an airport in West Sussex.

"The truth is that the fund reflects the suffering caused to millions of residents by its day-and-night operations – in no way does it reflect the destructive impact such an airport has on the natural environment, both locally and across the planet.”

But a spokesperson for Gatwick Airport said: “The Gatwick Airport Community Trust (GACT) is an independent charity that distributes funds in areas where people are directly affected by Gatwick Airport.

"The airport helps GACT to raise awareness about the grants it offers to deserving causes in these areas.

“Gatwick recognises the importance of supporting everyone in our community, which is why the Gatwick Airport Foundation Fund was established. Since 2016 over £1 million in grants have been awarded to local projects and community groups that fight social isolation, tackle disadvantage, raise aspirations, improve health and wellbeing and support children and young people.

"Applications for these grants are open and the airport urges eligible groups to apply, with £100,000 available for deserving causes across Sussex, Surrey and Kent.”

Applications are currently open and local good causes that meet the criteria must apply before March 31.