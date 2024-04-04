Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local Nature Recovery Strategies are a new government initiative being rolled out across England to address the problem. Two strategies are being developed for Sussex; one covering West Sussex and another for East Sussex and Brighton & Hove.

Residents are being asked for feedback about what aspects of nature and wildlife are important to them and what changes they have noticed locally, which will help inform Local Nature Recovery Strategies.

Their aim is to protect the important places for nature that are left, and identify the opportunities to restore or create it, where it can have the most benefit for wildlife and people.

Cllr Claire Dowling, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for the environment, said: “We are very lucky to live in a part of the world surrounded by green space and nature. The Local Nature Recovery Strategy is an important step towards creating, enhancing and restoring nature and wildlife in the Sussex area.

“I would encourage as many people as possible to get involved in helping to shape a strategy that will go some way to improving the abundance of nature and wildlife in the area for generations to come.”

Sussex is fortunate to be home to many amazing wildlife species and some of the rarest natural habitats in the world, but with one in six UK species at risk of extinction, urgent, locally coordinated efforts are needed to reverse this decline.

More information about the strategies and how local people can get involved can be found at www.sussexnaturerecovery.org.uk including details of events, webinars, workshops, briefings, and more.

The easiest way for residents to get involved is to complete the survey which asks questions about how and where people connect with nature, the habitats or species they value, any changes they've noticed, and any wider benefits they'd like to see in their local area.