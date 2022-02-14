Groups join forces to speak to Eastbourne dog walkers about livestock worrying

Five groups came together in Eastbourne over the weekend to raise awareness and to speak to dog walkers about livestock worrying.

By Jacob Panons
Monday, 14th February 2022, 3:34 pm

Eastbourne Police were joined by Sussex Police’s rural crime team, Eastbourne Borough Council, NFU Sussex farmers and Sussex Downs National Park rangers at Butts Brow.

As a number of local farms head into lambing season, dog owners are being reminded to always keep their pet under control and on a lead when around livestock.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

An Eastbourne Police spokesperson said, “If you see a dog on the loose worrying animals, report it at the time.

Eastbourne Police with Sussex Police Rural Crime Team, Eastbourne Borough Council, NFU Sussex farmers and Sussex Downs National Park Rangers at Butts Brow. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-220214-144139001

“Livestock worrying is a criminal offence and comes under the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) Act 1953.”

In December 2021 police said a flock of sheep in Eastbourne was attacked by dogs ‘several times’ in a week.

‘Worrying’ is where a dog attacks or chases livestock causing injury or suffering.

The spokesperson added, “This isn’t just a threat to a farmer or landowner’s livelihood, it’s also a dangerous situation for the animals involved, and could lead to more risk if the animals get onto the road.

“In addition, a farmer is allowed to kill the dog if it’s worrying their livestock.

“Please keep your dog/s under control and on a lead around all livestock.”

The council said farm animals in Eastbourne were infected with worms and diseases because of people not picking up after their dogs back in December.

At the start of the year Eastbourne was named one of the top dog-friendly destinations in the UK.

Eastbourne PoliceSussex Police