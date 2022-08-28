Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Storm Overflows Discharge Reduction Plan, published on Friday of this week (August 26), will revolutionise how water companies tackle the number of discharges of untreated sewage, which the Government and public have made clear are completely unacceptable.

The Victorians introduced storm overflows as a safety valve for combined sewage systems. Now, under pressure from climate change and population growth, water companies use them far too often, threatening the environment and quality of bathing waters.

The Government has been clear that companies cannot profit from environmental damage, and Sally-Ann voted for measures in the Environment Act to give more powers to Ofwat, the water company regulator, to enforce that.

Hastings and St Leonards Clean Water Action Group, which was formed last year, staged a demonstration on the beach in St Leonards on Friday, August 26 in protest over sewage being discharged into the sea. Picture by Roberts Photographic

Ofwat is now consulting on measures that would ensure that water companies are transparent about how executive pay and dividends align to the delivery of services to customers, including environmental performance.

The MP for Hastings and Rye said: “I welcome this landmark plan which will mean that water companies will face strict targets and must completely eliminate the harm any sewage discharge causes to the environment.

“The current use of sewage overflows is completely unacceptable, and I will continue to push Southern Water to tackle them as quickly as possible.

“Water companies need to step up and deliver the services that the residents of Hastings and Rye rightly expect. I support Ofwat’s proposals to hold water companies to account and link dividend payments to their environmental performance.”

Environment Secretary George Eustice added: “This is the first government to take action to end the environmental damage caused by sewage spills.

“We will require water companies to protect everyone who uses our water for recreation and ensure storm overflows pose no threat to the environment.