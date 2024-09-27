Hastings & District Canoe Club removes 20kg of plastic pollution from local waterways

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A team of 12 members from Hastings & District Canoe Club spent their Sunday removing plastic pollution and other debris from the much-loved River Rother. The cleanup effort, supported by Rye Sailing Club, saw the group collect over 20kg of waste from the riverbank.

Setting out from Rye Harbour on the incoming spring tide, the paddlers made their way down to Rye town. Once the tide turned, the group paddled back, focusing on collecting litter from the waterline of the outgoing tide. With the assistance of a RIB provided by Rye Sailing Club for larger items, the club managed to remove a significant amount of rubbish, including everything from cuddly toys to garden chairs.

As a club that regularly uses local waterways, we are always saddened to see the amount of plastic and debris polluting these beautiful spaces. "We wanted to prevent plastics and other junk from traveling downriver to the ocean, where they can cause untold damage," said Jason Richardson, Chairman of Hastings & District Canoe Club.

Throughout the cleanup, the group also enjoyed sightings of local wildlife, including a large group of seals sunbathing on the riverbank and the brilliant flashes of kingfishers darting across the water.

The cleanup was a huge success, resulting in 12 large bags of rubbish collected, along with several bulky items that would otherwise have been washed out to sea.

Get InvolvedIf you're interested in trying out kayaking, we welcome new members of all skill levels. Hastings & District Canoe Club runs year-round paddling courses and biweekly pool sessions. You can find all the details on our website: www.hastingscanoeclub.org.uk.

About Hastings & District Canoe ClubHastings & District Canoe Club is based in Hastings and has a membership of over 50 active paddlers. We participate in a wide range of paddle sports, including sea kayaking and stand-up paddle boarding, and are committed to maintaining clean and healthy waterways for all to enjoy.

About the Big Paddle CleanupIn 2023, over 2,600 paddlers participated in the Big Paddle Cleanup, removing thousands of plastic bottles, cans, and other litter from waterways across the UK. This year’s campaign runs from 25 May to 9 June.

