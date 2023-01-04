Edit Account-Sign Out
Have your say on future developments in Eastbourne

Two drop-in sessions are coming up for people to have their say on key sites that could accommodate future housing and employment development in Eastbourne.

By India Wentworth
5 minutes ago
Updated 4th Jan 2023, 2:49pm

The sessions are to encourage feedback as part of a public consultation on the Local Plan Growth Strategy, which sets out the level of housing and employment growth that could be accommodated in Eastbourne up to 2039. This includes the key sites where future developments might take place. Paper copies of the strategy are available to view at the Town Hall.

Two sessions were held last month and two more are coming up:

Friday 13 January, 10am-4pm (The Gather space in the Beacon)

Tuesday 17 January, 1pm-7pm (Eastbourne Town Hall)

The public consultation period runs until 5pm on January 20.

You can find out more here and if you can’t come to a session in person, please send your comments digitally.

