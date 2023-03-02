Haywards Heath volunteers remove huge amount of rubbish from Scrase Valley Nature Reserve

Haywards Heath residents helped remove a large amount of rubbish from Scrase Valley Nature Reserve recently.

Ouse and Adur Rivers Trust thanked the volunteers for their hard work on Tuesday, February 28.

A spokesperson said that the haul of litter included ‘a huge mound of plastic, 39 dog poo bags and 287 charity bags’.

The team also collected useful data from the Ouse catchment for the Preventing Plastic Pollution project and were rewarded by seeing lots of frogspawn and a patch of scarlet elf cups.

Ouse & Adur Rivers Trust is dedicated to protecting the ecology of these rivers and is part of the National Rivers Trust movement. The trust is a registered charity that aims to restore and enhance the rivers, streams, estuaries and lakes within the catchment. Visit oart.org.uk.

For breaking news from across Sussex, as well as traffic news and human interest stories from your area visit the homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk.

1 . Scrase Valley Nature Reserve Photo: Ouse and Adur Rivers Trust Photo Sales

2 . Scrase Valley Nature Reserve Ouse and Adur Rivers Trust thanked the volunteers for their hard work at the Scrase Valley Nature Reserve clean-up on Tuesday, February 28. Photo: Ouse and Adur Rivers Trust Photo Sales

3 . Scrase Valley Nature Reserve Photo: Ouse and Adur Rivers Trust Photo Sales

4 . Scrase Valley Nature Reserve Photo: Ouse and Adur Rivers Trust Photo Sales