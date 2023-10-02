Haywards Heath has just had its most successful year yet in the South and South East In Bloom Awards 2023.

Chair of Haywards Heath In Bloom Committee councillor Sandy Ellis announced on Monday, October 2, that Haywards Heath won Gold for Muster Green, Gold for Haywards Heath Town and Silver Gilt for the Haywards Heath Cemetery.

She said her heart is ‘bursting with pride’.

Councillor Ellis said: “It’s not just how the town is lovingly cared for by our wonderful Haywards Heath Town Council grounds staff, but also the hard work of the In Bloom committee and the amazing businesses, organisations and volunteers we’re so lucky to have in Haywards Heath – a true community effort.”

She thanked the grounds team at Haywards Heath Town Council, as well as the Haywards Heath In Bloom committee and their administrator Brenda for all of their efforts. Councillor Ellis also thanked the volunteers who enhance the environment, businesses and organisations who support town council initiatives, litter pickers, allotment communities, residents who take care of their front gardens and school gardening clubs, forestry schools and green space groups.

She said: “This achievement has given Haywards Heath the recognition it truly deserves to be a benchmark for well managed green spaces. As a Haywards Heath In Bloom committee, we have strived to demonstrate our commitment to sustainability and our natural environment, instigating initiatives to improve the biodiversity of our parks and green spaces to support the flora, fauna and habitat for wildlife and pollinating insects and ensuring our town is a beautiful place for residents and visitors alike.

“We dedicate these awards to everyone's help and support over the years.”

