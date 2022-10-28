Here's how you can get hold of trees to plant at your home or business in the Chichester District

Councillor Penny Plant and councillor Sarah Sharp launch Chichester District Council's sponsor a tree scheme

The council’s Tree Chichester District scheme has already seen 12,118 trees planted since it was launched in January 2021.

The latest round aims to expand on this work by helping residents, landowners, farmers, community groups, schools, businesses and charities to access 12,000 trees to plant in their communities later this year.

The initiative is funded by HM Treasury’s Shared Outcomes Fund and the funding will cover 50 per cent of the cost of the trees, with applicants contributing the remaining 50 per cent.

“We’ve seen a good response so far to the subsidised tree scheme and now we are giving even more people the opportunity to help us increase tree planting across the district,” said Councillor Penny Plant, cabinet member for environment at Chichester District Council. “By planting trees you are helping to create a lasting legacy by improving biodiversity and helping to reduce air pollution, as well as adding more visual interest to the area.”

To apply for the scheme, applicants will need to ensure that they have the space available to plant the trees, the site is suitable for planting, and that they have someone responsible for planting and maintaining them. The trees can be planted on an applicant’s own land, or on land owned by someone else, as long as they have the landowner’s permission.

The trees will be supplied in bundles of 10, 20 or 25, but not as individual trees. Different trees suit different conditions, and the council has specially selected bundles of trees tailored to specific areas and soil type.

The scheme has already supported 115 tree planting projects, including three mini urban forests planted in Chichester, Midhurst and Selsey and working with landowners and farmers to plant trees on their land.

Cllr Plant added: “While increasing tree cover is important, we would also encourage people to protect and nurture existing mature trees that are safe and healthy. Trees are a precious natural asset and, as a natural carbon sink, are a vital part of the fight against climate change.”

