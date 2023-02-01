Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Here’s why the beach huts have disappeared on Eastbourne seafront

A stretch of Eastbourne’s seafront has lost its beach huts and we’ve found out why.

By India Wentworth
2 minutes ago
Updated 1st Feb 2023, 11:42am

An Eastbourne Borough Council spokesperson said: “Maintenance work is currently taking place on the seafront to replace decking along the stretch of beach huts to the east of the Lifeguard Station. The beach huts have been temporarily moved to enable this work to take place and it is expected to be complete within one month, dependent upon weather.”

This means work should be done by March.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They said the work is part of a ‘rolling winter maintenance programme’ which involves the the seafront services team making use of these quieter months to repair, upgrade and renovate individual areas. In recent years this has included various beach huts being repainted and decking being replaced along the Wish Tower beach hut platform.

Most Popular
Here’s why the beach huts have disappeared on Eastbourne seafront

As well as this decking work, the focus of this winter is the Bandstand, painting within the Lifeguard Station, and new information boards for beach visitors.

More news from Eastbourne