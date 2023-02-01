A stretch of Eastbourne’s seafront has lost its beach huts and we’ve found out why.

An Eastbourne Borough Council spokesperson said: “Maintenance work is currently taking place on the seafront to replace decking along the stretch of beach huts to the east of the Lifeguard Station. The beach huts have been temporarily moved to enable this work to take place and it is expected to be complete within one month, dependent upon weather.”

This means work should be done by March.

They said the work is part of a ‘rolling winter maintenance programme’ which involves the the seafront services team making use of these quieter months to repair, upgrade and renovate individual areas. In recent years this has included various beach huts being repainted and decking being replaced along the Wish Tower beach hut platform.

