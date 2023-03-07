Housebuilder opens a sustainable area of natural greenspace in East Grinstead

Taylor Wimpey South Thames has opened a designated open green space for residents, locals and visitors to Sussex to enjoy the great outdoors in.

Photo of the SANG in East Grinstead

The housebuilder’s Manor View development, situated in East Grinstead, now has a 14.75 hectare Sustainable Area of Natural Greenspace (SANG) for members of the community to use recreationally.

Developed in consultation with Mid-Sussex District Council and designed in accordance with Natural England’s Guidelines for SANGs, the outdoor space is there for dog walkers, picnickers, joggers and anyone who fancies some time outdoors to go and immerse themselves in the natural world.

The Sustainable Area of Natural Greenspace contains fields, species-rich grasslands, two attenuation ponds, a shallow stream, infield spring and small swamp, complemented by good coverage of herb species and suitable nesting conditions for a number of bird species.

Within the sustainable green space, there are a number of hoggin paths for visitors, as well as bench seating, and viewpoints over the surrounding area via the gently sloping north-facing slope on which the area lies.

To minimise the site’s carbon footprint, a small 20-vehicle car park has been established, with Manor View residents and the wider East Grinstead community encouraged to make use of the safe and appealing walking routes now in place that connect the newly created space to the surrounding areas.

As part of the joint contribution from Taylor Wimpey and Vistry Group in accordance with the S106 planning obligations that enabled them to build new homes in the area, the maintenance of the space will be organised by the Mid Sussex District Council Planning department and its Internal Parks and Landscape Management team.

Louise Adams, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey South Thames, said: “Building sustainably and putting the environment first is at the heart of what we do, so to have now opened this Sustainable Area of Natural Greenspace for our Manor View homeowners and the wider East Grinstead community to enjoy is wonderful.

“As we are all aware, it’s more important than ever that we show greater care for our planet and the natural world that surrounds us. We hope that through this new space, individuals, groups of friends, work colleagues and families create some great memories roaming the area and enjoy viewing the herbs, plants and animals that have made the space their home.”

There are a range of one and two bedroom apartments and two and three bedroom homes available to purchase at Manor View, a well-connected, semi-rural location in West Sussex, surrounded by open green space and plenty of countryside to explore.