Huge new crack in cliffs near Eastbourne

A spokesperson for the Coastguard said, “Our beaches, cliffs and beauty spots can be beautiful but also dangerous places filled with hidden pitfalls, from tidal waters to coastal erosion to getting swept away by unexpected currents. Coastguard teams will be patrolling the tourism hot spots and busy visitor areas at the weekends and on busy days throughout the summer.”

Check weather and tides before setting off Leave yourself plenty of time to get back. Wear appropriate clothing and footwear and take a fully charged mobile phone. Don’t take unnecessary risks – including for that perfect selfie. Stay well back from cliff edges, they can be crumbly and slippery when wet and easily give way at any time. Observe all local safety notices. Always keep your dog on a lead. If you’re stood at the base of the cliff, don’t stand less than the height of the cliff away. That means that if the cliff is 25 metres high, don’t go closer than 25 metres towards it. The cliffs along the UK coastline are continually eroding, with pieces falling from them that can be just a few small rocks or as large as a car. Don’t jump from piers, cliffs, rocks or other structures into the sea.