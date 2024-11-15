In photos: beautiful autumn colours coming to Nymans Gardens in West Sussex

Autumn is nearly here and West Sussex residents may be wondering where to go to see the beautiful colours on display.

Mid Sussex Times photographer Steve Robards was at Nymans in West Sussex last November.

He took some stunning images of trees at the National Trust garden at Handcross, which were displaying a rich range of autumn hues.

Visitors to the location can expect the same sights again in about a month’s time.

Take a look at our gallery below or watch our video to get a glimpse of the beautiful scenery. Visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/sussex/nymans.

The property features stone archways, tree-lined avenues, magnificent views of the Sussex Weald countryside and adjoining woodland with many opportunities to spot wildlife.

