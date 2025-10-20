In photos: rich autumn colours at High Beeches Woodland and Water Gardens in West Sussex

Photographer Eddie Mitchell captured these images recently at High Beeches Woodland and Water Garden in Handcross.

The pictures show the stunningly rich hues at the attraction, which is open daily from 1pm to 5pm (closed Wednesdays).

The High Beeches website said autumn is ‘a time of breathtaking displays of colour’ for the garden, which is provided by the many Nyssas, Maples and Liquidambers.

It said: “The beds of cyclamen glow in the autumn light. In autumn the garden is ablaze with colour. The many Acers, Liquidambers, Nyssas, Fothergillas and Disanthus put on a dazzling display.”

The garden is open until October 31 and booking is not required. Admission for adults is £11 (£12.10 for adults with Gift Aid). Children (aged two to 16) can get in for £4 while there is a pre-booked group rate (15-plus people) of £10. Carers are admitted free if visiting with the person they care for but must show a carers card.

