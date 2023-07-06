Visitors to Wakehurst near Haywards Heath can see weird and wonderful installations during the venue’s largest summer programme to date.

The pieces, which use a variety of artistic practices from sculpture to sound, take inspiration from the Ardingly attraction’s varied landscapes and ecology.

The exhibition is called Rooted and runs from Friday, July 7, to September 17 from 10am to 6pm.

A Wakehurst spokesperson said: “Chila Burman brings her signature colourful style to the heart of the Wakehurst landscape in a new major commission The Glowing Canopies, celebrating the inspiring impact trees have had on her practice since childhood. The 10m structures form a joyful explosion of vibrant neon colours, accompanied by delicate creations in the shape of bees, illustrating the close relationship which exists between trees and invertebrates, and the threat climate change poses to them.”

Other pieces include:

Forest Megaphones, each measuring 3m in diameter, designed by Estonian artist Birgit Õigus.

Moot by acclaimed sculptor Joseph Hillier, which looks at the communication network hidden in nature with a series of human portraits carved from trees lost to Storm Arwen in Northumberland.

A giant robotic wood mouse that forms part of the interactive Wood Wide Web from not-for-profit collective Little Lost Robot.

Hidden Orchestra by composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist Joe Acheson, which offers a new immersive soundscape work Sonic Woodland IV.

Tattoo by Geraldine Pilgrim, which highlights the critical role trees play in absorbing carbon with an ancient oak tree created from recycled branches.

John Grade’s striking 24ft sculpture Isla, which is formed of 4,000 individual resin pieces suspended between the trees of Wakehurst’s Pinetum.

Wild Stones, a collaborative architectural piece from creative studio La Succulente, artist Côme di Meglio and designer We Want More, which forms a drinks bar made entirely from fungi.

Wakehurst said that many works are responding to critical Kew science projects, including research into combating ash dieback. There will be a new trail of scorched ash tree monoliths, consisting of the remaining trunks and stumps of trees felled as a result of the fungal tree disease.

Tickets are on sale now at kew.org/rooted. There is £1 entry for recipients of Universal Credit, Pension Credit and other legacy benefits.

