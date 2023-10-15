We’re Going on a Bear Hunt has arrived at Wakehurst in time for October half-term.

The family friendly sensory adventure is at Wakehurst in Ardingly, Haywards Heath, until Sunday, October 29.

The original picture book was written by Michael Rosen and illustrated by Helen Oxenbury. It became even more popular after an award-winning TV special, which is shown on Channel 4 every year.

A Wakeshurst spokesperson said: “This brand-new trail invites families to follow in the footsteps of the characters in the tale, traversing through captivating installations evoking each natural obstacle from the story. On a sensory adventure for the whole family, children can roam through swishy swashy grass, conquer thick oozy mud, brave a swirling whirling snowstorm, and so much more, all in search of the mysterious bear. Celebrating the wondrous colours and textures of the natural world, the trail takes place in a truly unique setting, with British birches in Bethlehem Wood transformed into a tapestry of yellow and gold, to towering Wollemi pines in Coates Wood.”

Programmes manager Eva Owen said: “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt resonates across generations forming the perfect opportunity to bring loved ones together this autumn. Our spectacular gardens offer the ideal environment for this beautiful sensory journey, and we hope visitors of all ages will join us to create muddy memories and inspire a lifelong passion for nature.”

Tickets cost £16.50 for adults (members and children under 16 free) and £8.25 for young people aged 17-25. Nature Heroes mission activity costs £3 per child.

We're Going on a Bear Hunt is at Wakehurst from October 14-29

