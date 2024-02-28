In pictures: A large section of the cliffs at Peacehaven has fallen away

Images show that the incident occurred near Rushey Hill Caravan Park, and has cut across a footpath along the cliff side.

Safety advice from HM Coastguard is as follows: Check the weather and tides, stay clear of cliff edges and bases as cliffs are unstable and rocks can fall at any time, keep your dog on a lead, and if they fall down a cliff do not go after them, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

Share your plans, tell someone where you're going and what time you’ll be back, note down your exact start and end locations. If you do not return as planned they can raise the alarm. Also, carry a charged mobile phone.

If you get in trouble at the coast call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

1 . A large section of the cliffs at Peacehaven has fallen away A large section of the cliffs at Peacehaven has fallen away Photo: Eddie Mitchell

