In pictures – Ardingly Reservoir only half full after weeks of dry weather

A South East Water spokesperson told the Middy: “Ardingly Reservoir is currently 52.1 per cent full, compared to 94.9 per cent full at this time last year.

“When full, it can hold 4,773 million litres of water – equivalent to approximately 1,880 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

“During the recent hot, dry weather we have seen a vast increase in our customers’ demand for water and are producing up to 120 million litres of additional drinking water each day.

“We are asking our customers in Kent and Sussex to use water for essential use only, to ensure we're able to treat, pump and supply enough water for everybody.”

Ardingly Reservoir is a 74.5-hectare local nature reserve owned and managed by South East Water.

It feeds the River Ouse located in West Sussex five miles north of Haywards Heath.

1. Ardingly Reservoir Ardingly Reservoir on Friday, July 29 Photo: Steve Robards SR2207291 Photo Sales

