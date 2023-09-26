The flagship celebration is amongst nine national events to mark the launch of the King Charles III England Coast Path.

During the celebration week, members of the public learnt about local flora and fauna, chalk, fossils, geology, history, folklore and the impact of climate change on this special location, through guided walks, talks, art exhibitions and performance.

An attendee said: "It (the parade) was absolutely glorious! As an ecologist I was immensely impressed with the choice of chalk grassland species and the artwork was superb! Well done for all the hard work and research."

The path is opening in sections around the UK coast and will be fully walkable by the end of 2024. When completed, the new national trail will stretch all the way around the coast of England and will be about 2,700 miles long.

It will take people through some of the finest landscapes in England, linking iconic places and heritage on the coast with less well-known areas and unlocking access to some parts of our coast for the first time.

Walk the Chalk, named after the iconic white chalk cliffs, has been made possible by generous sponsors including a grant of over £200,000 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund and £17,000 from partner Natural England, the public body sponsored by Defra, which helps to protect and restore our natural world.

Deanna Auker, Natural England’s Project Manager for the King Charles III England Coast Path, said: “We’re delighted be part of the ‘Walk the Chalk’ event in Seaford to celebrate this wonderful stretch of the King Charles III England Coast Path.

“It passes through some of our most dynamic and breath-taking landscapes on the South Coast and there’s truly something for everyone, whether you’re a seasoned walker or new to the path. We greatly encourage everyone to get out and experience the joys of being in nature and our iconic coastline.”

The project is also supported by Seaford Town Council, the South Downs National Park Authority, South East Water, the Chalk Cliff Trust and the Towner Gallery.

Photographs were provided by Sussex Contemporary Illustrators & Printmakers (SCIP), who cr eated the parade.

