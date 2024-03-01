Including solar on new builds is a ‘no brainer’ say campaigners

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The proposed standards include two options – one which includes installation of solar panels and one which does not.

CPRE Sussex says it is vital future homeowners and tenants are helped to keep their ‘entirely avoidable’ carbon pollution and bills down by adopting option 1.

CPRE Sussex director Paul Steedman said: “It is a no-brainer to go with the option which includes solar panels. Option one would protect residents from unnecessary rises in energy bills and cut fossil fuel consumption. Option two would mean higher energy bills for residents and increased carbon emissions.”

The Future Homes and Buildings Standards consultation closes on March 6.