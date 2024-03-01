BREAKING

Including solar on new builds is a ‘no brainer’ say campaigners

Campaigners in Sussex have responded to a government consultation on standards for new build-homes.
By Sheena CampbellContributor
Published 1st Mar 2024, 09:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The proposed standards include two options – one which includes installation of solar panels and one which does not.

CPRE Sussex says it is vital future homeowners and tenants are helped to keep their ‘entirely avoidable’ carbon pollution and bills down by adopting option 1.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

CPRE Sussex director Paul Steedman said: “It is a no-brainer to go with the option which includes solar panels. Option one would protect residents from unnecessary rises in energy bills and cut fossil fuel consumption. Option two would mean higher energy bills for residents and increased carbon emissions.”

The Future Homes and Buildings Standards consultation closes on March 6.

Find out more and respond via gov.uk/government/consultations/the-future-homes-and-buildings-standards-2023-consultation

Related topics:Sussex