Resident Ian Farman says 'the current system can't cope' and says Southern Water need to replace it.

Ian Farman, who has been a resident for over 40 years said: “Originally, the river lavant was a lovely, very clear chalk stream. But in recent times, the sewer which was installed, we think, over 50 years ago, has been completely unable to cope when the groundwater levels rise. It has resulted in sewage flowing into people's houses and people's laboratories backing up so that they can't use them.

“Southern Water has had to install pumps here in Charlton and up in East Dean, bringing multiple tankers in every day and night to cope with removing the sewage. This is of course polluting the river which ends up in Chichester Harbour. It has been going on for many years.

"Southern Water are now making some proposals to alleviate the situation. But these are rather sticking plaster solutions, what is actually needed is a complete renovation of the sewage system down the valley. We have suffered from the tankers and from these pumping stations which are a blot on the countryside.”

The current pumping station in Singleton, West Sussex.

A spokesperson for Southern Water said: “The area near Charlton and East Dean, north of Chichester, is currently experiencing very high levels of groundwater that forces its way into our sewers and customers’ pipes.”

“Our teams are working around-the-clock to prevent homes being impacted by internal flooding, and we understand the concerns of customers and we’re sorry for the disruption this is causing.

“We are working on long-term solutions to this issue. These solutions include relining public sewers and sealing private pipes for customers with an innovative new gel process that seals the pipes.”

Neil Georges, East Dean Parish Council Chair commented about the overall situation, from the idea of a new system, to getting pumping stations in new locations as well as compensation. He said: “We've been battling with Southern Water for a while.

One of the make-shift entrances to the pumping station, which attracts rats into the area and into people's gardens, according to residents.

"Ultimately, the parish council have been banging the drum to get the sewage network replaced. What has happened is as the water table has gone up, it has filled all the sewage sewers up with groundwater and spring water, and therefore they can't operate as sewers.

“The pumps, filters and different things being used have hada net result of raw sewage going straight into our lovely pond and our whole green is totally wrecked… The whole thing is very unpleasant.

“The tankers going in and out has wrecked verges too. But we're keen to hold Southern Water to task and get them to do what they promised to do, which was to fix the situation and to find new locations out of the village to pump for next winter.

