Jess Brown-Fuller joins East Wittering's Big Dip in aid of the Scouts

Jess Brown-Fuller, Lib Dem MP candidate for the Chichester constituency, joined nearly 400 other intrepid swimmers in plunging into the icy waves supported by many onlookers at East Wittering beach in aid of the local Scouts Groups.
By Victoria DaviesContributor
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 09:23 GMT
Jess Brown-Fuller and Mike Lynch prepare for the Big DipJess Brown-Fuller and Mike Lynch prepare for the Big Dip
Jess braved the waves surrounded by adults and children of all ages, very many in fancy dress – including King Neptune. The event was supported by Fire & Rescue teams from East Wittering and Worthing stations. who endured the waves and cold sea temperatures to ensure the safety of the swimmers.

Jess said: “It was a brilliant way to start 2024, taking part in the Big Dip and raising money for the scouts.

"It was a great thrill to be involved in such an amazing community endeavour and to be surrounded by so many people, like me, who value our local beaches.

"We need to clean up our harbour in Chichester – we all deserve better.”

