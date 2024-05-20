Large section of Newhaven cliff falls away just metres from mobile home park

Images show that the incident occurred near Newhaven Heights mobile home park, and close to a public footpath.

An East Sussex County Council “We have been made aware that the weekend’s cliff fall at Newhaven is close to the King Charles III England Coast Path, which is a National Trail. We will be inspecting the path today and considering what action needs to be taken once the situation has been fully assessed.”

Safety advice from HM Coastguard is as follows: Check the weather and tides, stay clear of cliff edges and bases as cliffs are unstable and rocks can fall at any time, keep your dog on a lead, and if they fall down a cliff do not go after them, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

Share your plans, tell someone where you're going and what time you’ll be back, note down your exact start and end locations. If you do not return as planned they can raise the alarm. Also, carry a charged mobile phone.

If you get in trouble at the coast call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

