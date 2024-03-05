Learn the skills needed to help woodland habitats thrive with the Lost Woods project

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Lost Woods of the Low Weald and Downs project is offering a range of new subsidised courses that teach traditional woodland management and green woodworking skills.

People who live or work in the project area, which covers a large area of Sussex, are encouraged to join one of the courses and learn skills that actively manage woodlands to boost biodiversity and strengthen habitats.

A range of green woodworking courses teaching heritage crafts are also on offer, including how to make your own walking stick and gate-hurdle making.

A range of courses are on offer

The subsidised courses are available from February until 2027, thanks to funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Simon James, chief executive of Small Woods Association which is leading the training programme, said: “We need more actively managed woodlands in Sussex, the key to this will be training people so they can learn how to make woodlands healthier habitats that are more resilient to climate change.

“The woodland management courses will be particularly helpful to woodland owners or woodland workers, but if you’re apprentice-level, a conservation volunteer or someone considering a career change, then we’d really like to hear from you and we encourage you to join us and learn practical woodland skills.”

Woodlands once covered a vast area of Sussex and for thousands of years were maintained by natural processes, wildlife activity and traditional woodland management techniques. Over centuries, ancient woodlands have become smaller and fragmented due to development and some 60 per cent of woodlands in the Lost Woods project area are neglected.

Green woodworking courses on heritage craft skills will also be available

By training local people in the skills needed to actively manage woodlands, and by working directly with landowners to restore their ancient woodlands, the Lost Woods project is aiming to improve the condition of woods in the largely unprotected landscape.

Courses are open to people living, working or volunteering in the project area in Sussex. For more information or to book a course, visit www.lostwoods.org.uk.