Let's Talk Compost! Advice from experts in Alexandra Park on May 19
Staff from AHS Ltd, of Coppards Lane, Rye, will explain to visitors at the park’s greenhouse how commercial compost is made and the different uses and types of products available.
During the talk called Let’s Talk Compost, which runs from 10.30am to 2pm, AHS staff will also be on hand to give advice about composting.
Volunteers from Alexandra Park Greenhouse Group are trying to make their own home-made compost, but they have lots of questions, including why their mix is so weedy!
Greenhouse volunteers have been using Heart of Eden compost, kindly donated by AHS. The compost is sold at Rotherview Nurseries in Ivyhouse Lane, Three Oaks, for £8 per 50L bag, but it can be ordered from the greenhouse at its Compost Day on May 19.
Discretionary donations will be accepted.
MORE plants are needed to sell at the greenhouse. Donated plants will be nurtured and then sold, with proceeds doing towards the restoration and future of the greenhouse. The site off St Helens Road, near the Pump House Cafe, is open on Thursdays from 2.30pm to 5pm and then on Saturdays from 10.30am to 1pm.