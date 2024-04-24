Watch more of our videos on Shots!

To mark their return, Lewes Swifts Supporters is hosting its annual 'Celebrating Swifts' season at Lewes Climate Hub.

Swifts are summer visitors in the UK, mostly in the south and east. Spending their winters in Africa, Swifts migrate 3,400 miles twice a year, stopping off to refuel in places like Portugal and France along the way.

Lewes hosts 10% of the Sussex population of Swifts but their numbers have more than halved since 1995. The Celebrating Swifts season, which runs until 4 May, shows how residents can support these endangered birds - not only by installing Swift nest boxes but by making small easy changes to a garden or green space.

Lewes Climate Hub is celebrating the return of the Swift bird to Lewes

As well as learning where Swifts already nest in Lewes, everyone is invited help monitor the local Swift population's return as part of Lewes Swift Watch. Visitors of all ages can make their own 'flying swift' to take home. There's also a Swift Quiz for a chance to win a free Swift nest box or artificial House Martin cup.

Audrey Jarvis of Lewes Swift Supporters said: "The next few weeks are always such an exciting time as we scan the skies for the return of Swifts. Everyone is invited to help us look out for these amazing, red-listed aerial acrobatic birds - and come to the Hub to learn how to help more of them nest and breed successfully in Lewes and beyond."