Lewes Climate Hub spotlights climate justice

Lewes Climate Hub is hosting a short season of free exhibitions, talks and workshops exploring climate justice and supporting countries, groups and communities most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.

The ‘Climate Justice, Human Justice’ season, running 14th to 30th September at Lewes House, 32 High Street, Lewes, includes an exhibition by young artists from TRINITY church youth group portraying their hopes for fair action on climate change around the world.

Jeanne Pierre’s photographs of the catastrophic floods in Kalehe in the Democratic Republic of Congo will be on display. Also throughout the season, there’ll be short films by young people around the world impacted by climate change.

Saturday 23 September sees a discussion ‘Making the polluters pay’, asking to what extent fossil fuel should companies compensate nations hardest hit by environmental breakdown.

This will be followed by a letter-writing workshop which anyone can join to urge the Prime Minister, Maria Caulfield MP and key members of the House of Lords to support loss and damage reparation for vulnerable communities.

On Saturday 30 September, a slide show and conversation with Extinction Rebellion Lewes will explore why global climate justice is critical for everyone.

Karin Joseph of Amos Trust, the human rights organisation, will talk on partnering with local communities on the frontline of the climate crisis and piloting a fellowship for young women climate activists across the Global South.

The season will also provide an opportunity to listen to monologues and poems from ‘We Hear You Now’, a new, spoken-word piece commissioned by the South Downs National Park exploring connected themes of landscape, climate change, colonialism, loss and renewal.