Litter-picking Felpham siblings on a mission to save animals and the planet
Frankie Blakeley, six, and Violet Blakeley, five, found fishing rope, bottle caps and even a builder's hat on the beach at Bognor Regis.
They have their own litter pickers and set about picking up rubbish to save animals and the plant.
Mum Rose Stevens said: "Frankie insisted on litter picking himself to save animals, so we bought some litter pickers. Violet then wanted to join in on the idea and has become so interested in saving animals and the planet.
"They have both loved getting involved and learning and looking at all the types of litter. They have noticed the amount of litter themselves at parks also, so litter pick at the local parks.
"Frankie and Violet have collected all types of interesting rubbish on the beach and parks this half term!"