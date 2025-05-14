London Gatwick: Energy specialist Vital Energi joins airport’s £250m decarbonisation programme

London Gatwick agrees five-year contract with Vital Energi to decarbonise heat and eliminate natural gas in 50 key airport buildings, including the North and South terminals | Picture: submitted

London Gatwick has partnered with specialist renewable energy provider Vital Energi to advance its ambitious £250m decarbonisation programme, which will see the airport switch to zero carbon heating and improve energy efficiency.

The project will work to help London Gatwick achieve net zero for its own emissions by 2030. The airport will eliminate natural gas reliance and generate its own energy, boosting energy resilience.

Vital Energi will support London Gatwick in a five-year contract that will see heat decarbonised in around 50 airport buildings, including the North and South terminals, engineering facilities and office space.

Energy specialists Vital Energi, known for delivering innovative decarbonisation solutions at scale, will spearhead the transformation. They will support improving energy efficiency in buildings, deliver zero carbon heat solutions such as heat pumps and heat infrastructure across the airport.

Cedric Laurier, Chief Technical Officer, London Gatwick said: “The whole aviation sector must work together to decarbonise our industry by 2050. At London Gatwick, we are playing our part by committing to decarbonising greenhouse gas emissions under the airport’s control by 2030. Our vision is to be the airport for everyone, whatever your journey, and as we continue to grow, we must do it sustainably. Our work with Vital Energi will play a critical role in this and will mean we are the first major UK airport to generate heat on site."

Mike Cooke, Managing Director, Vital Energi said:"Vital Energi is proud to partner with London Gatwick on this landmark decarbonisation programme and we commend its bold approach to decarbonisation and resilience. Our comprehensive expertise in renewable technologies and in-house team of over 100 design engineers will support the airport to achieve its ambitious target of net zero by 2030 by removing gas from across the whole site and installing heat pumps and other decarbonisation measures.

“In every Vital Energi project, we build in operational resilience, ensuring there is always a backup to maintain functional continuity.”