Horsham’s MP, Sir Jeremy Quin, is first to speak, with five other MPs taking part – Crispin Blunt (Reigate and Banstead), Tom Tugendhat (Tonbridge and Malling), Andrew Griffith (Arundel and South Downs), Mims Davies (Burgess Hill, East Grinstead, Haywards Heath, and the Mid Sussex villages), and Greg Clarke (Tunbridge Wells).

The next open hearing is on Thursday, May 2 at the Sandman Signature Hotel, Three Bridges, starting at 2pm.

Communities Against Gatwick Noise and Emissions [CAGNE] claims Horsham will be impacted the most by the new runway as well as the modernisation of airspace that will be required to handle 365,000 flights a year.

A host of MPs have been lined up to speak at the hearing of London Gatwick’s new runway plans. Picture by Steve Robards

A CAGNE spokesperson said: “It is not just the increase in aircraft noise, day and night, that Jeremy’s constituents will suffer, along with those of other MPs including those missing from the line-up – Claire Coutinho, Nus Ghani, Gillian Keegan and Henry Smith – but it is also the vast increase in vehicles on the roads, and inward migration of workers looking for affordable housing, increasing the burden on the already insufficient school places and healthcare provision.

“Missing from the MP line-up are Henry Smith (Crawley which will be significantly impacted by the decline in amenities, low salaries offered by the airport, increase pressure for affordable housing, and decline in air quality due to lack of sustainable surface transport) Claire Coutinho (for East Surrey areas already significantly impacted by Gatwick operations), Nus Ghani (for Wealden, an area impacted by arriving aircraft noise which will increase significantly), and Gillian Keegan (for Chichester, her rural villages already impacted by arriving aircraft, day and night, to the west of Gatwick).

“Obviously we do not know what our MPs will say, but we sincerely hope they reflect their constituents’ opposition to this new runway at Gatwick.”

Open hearings are where individuals – who have registered but not spoken before – can address the planning inspectorates conducting the hearings into whether Gatwick Airport should be permitted to have two runways, under the planning process of a Development Consent Order.

Their recommendations will go to the Secretary of State for Transport to make the final decision, which could be after the general election.

A London Gatwick spokesperson said: “If approved, our growth plans will deliver £1 billion to the region’s economy every year, around 14,000 new jobs and vital new global connections.

“This will benefit thousands of individuals, families and businesses across the region for generations to come.

“Public scrutiny is a vital part of the planning process and it is important that all views are heard and considered.

“We are delighted with the strong support shown by many local people and businesses during recent hearings, including their desire to see the airport grow for the economic benefit of the area.

“We would like to thank them for their ongoing support. MPs from both sides of the House, local councillors, business groups and trade unions are also supportive.

“The airport’s plans include legally binding commitments to ensure noise levels are controlled and investment to improve roads around the airport, including separating local and airport traffic with flyovers at both terminals.

“No airspace changes are required as part of the airport’s Northern runway plans.”