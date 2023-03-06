The circle of 14 trees will be a feature within the orchard for all the community to enjoy.
The orchard, adjoining Herrington’s Field, Fitzalan Road, was first planted in 2013 and the volunteers gathered on a chilly Saturday this February to plant the new Blossom Circle.
The young trees will be registered as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy. Blossom Circles like this are being planted across the UK to provide spaces in our communities for reflection and inspiration, an equivalent to Hanami, the Japanese custom of relishing the fleeting sight and fragrance of blossom.
Both the Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex, Lady Emma Barnard, and Arundel mayor Tony Hunt kindly supported the team’s efforts by joining them on the day and each planting a tree.
In traditional style, each tree was blessed with a libation of mulled apple juice.
This wonderful project has been made possible by the generous donations of local individuals and Arundel Town Council.
The orchard committee conveyed its heartfelt thanks for the inspiring community effort and goodwill which has helped turn its seed of an idea into a beautiful and sustainable outcome for the town.
The orchard is cared for by a small group of passionate volunteers for all in the community to enjoy. It is a place where everyone is welcome, so please do visit, perhaps if you are in need of a few moments of peace and tranquility.