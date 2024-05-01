McDonald's volunteers from Brighton restaurants take part in the Great British Spring Clean

Local Brighton McDonald’s restaurant teams have taken part in the Great British Spring Clean event in a bid to keep their local areas tidy. Approximately 10 crew members from the London Road and Western Road restaurants took part, which are owned and operated by local Franchisee Yas Turen. McDonald’s and volunteers collected an impressive eight bags of rubbish between them over two days. Areas tidied up included the Brighton Marathon route, London Road, and the Level.
By John SmithContributor
Published 1st May 2024, 11:06 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

McDonald’s Franchisee Yas Turen who owns and operates the Brighton restaurants, and who organised the event, said: “I couldn’t be prouder of my fantastic team for giving their time to our local community, ensuring the areas we all enjoy are clear of litter – making them a better and brighter place for those that live here. We continue to put people at the very heart of what we do, and this is just one example of our dedication to being a good neighbour. It’s particularly exciting to be a part of initiatives like this this year as McDonald’s celebrates its 50th year in the UK.”

McDonald’s crew members have been cleaning up litter dropped in local communities for over 35 years. Crews across the UK cover a total of 5,000 miles each week on litter patrols (where they collect all types of litter, not just McDonald’s branded packaging). This equates to 260,000 miles, or the distance from Earth to the Moon since the programme began in the late ‘80s.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

McDonald’s is tackling litter in local communities, both by litter picking and reducing the amount of waste its restaurants produce. The brand has been working to make recycling easier over the past four years too, and since 2015, has installed over 1,100 new recycling units, meaning it’s easier to separate plastics and cups for recycling in 85% of its restaurants. McDonald’s also collects used oil from its kitchens and turns this into enough biodiesel to fuel more than half of its delivery fleet.

Related topics:McDonald'sBrightonLondon RoadMoon