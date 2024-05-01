McDonald's volunteers from Brighton restaurants take part in the Great British Spring Clean

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

McDonald’s Franchisee Yas Turen who owns and operates the Brighton restaurants, and who organised the event, said: “I couldn’t be prouder of my fantastic team for giving their time to our local community, ensuring the areas we all enjoy are clear of litter – making them a better and brighter place for those that live here. We continue to put people at the very heart of what we do, and this is just one example of our dedication to being a good neighbour. It’s particularly exciting to be a part of initiatives like this this year as McDonald’s celebrates its 50th year in the UK.”

McDonald’s crew members have been cleaning up litter dropped in local communities for over 35 years. Crews across the UK cover a total of 5,000 miles each week on litter patrols (where they collect all types of litter, not just McDonald’s branded packaging). This equates to 260,000 miles, or the distance from Earth to the Moon since the programme began in the late ‘80s.

