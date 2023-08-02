Meet the filmmakers cleaning beaches to make movies - including West Wittering Beach

As water pollution hits the news once more, an independent film company is taking an innovative, environmental approach to fundraise for their next film; through cleaning beaches.

The crew of the film are cleaning East Wittering beach and the Southbank in London, and will donate 10% of all money raised for the film to Surfers Against Sewage in a bid to tackle waterside pollution. The film, which shoots in West Sussex, includes an award-winning team whose films have screened at BAFTA and BIFA qualifying festivals and an exciting cast.

Silicon Gothic is a new, independent film company. It was founded in 2022 by Itchenor filmmaker, Cathy Wippell, and the award-winning director, Joseph Archer.

The company shot their last film ‘Final Parade’ at Bracklesham beach. The film was recently screened at the Bectu short night, as well as picking up its first award in its festival run.

The 'Black Samphire' crew: Alexander Vanegas, Cathy Wippell and Richard Priseman

Now, the crew of Silicon Gothic’s next film ‘Black Samphire’, are undertaking two beach cleans at East Wittering beach and London Southbank, in order to fundraise for the film and Surfers Against Sewage. The crew will clean East Wittering Beach on the 19th of August.

Director, Alexander Vanegas, on the set of his last film 'Wooden Masks'.

The film is currently hiring a local crew, providing opportunities for young filmmakers in the area whilst reducing our carbon footprint in travel.

The film will also use local food sources to deliver a fully vegetarian menu on set, to reduce production’s carbon footprint.

These developments come after the sustainability practices that were put into practise in Silicon Gothic’s second film ‘The Cornucopia Club’, where 90 percent of props and costumes were sourced from vintage/second hand shops, and then returned after or kept for future productions.

On set of 'The Cornucopia Club'. To read more about production sustainability in 'The Cornucopia Club', visit Production Sustainability: The Cornucopia Club

