More than 100 trees to be planted across Eastbourne, Lewes and Seaford thanks to grant of almost £300k

More than 100 trees will be planted in total in Eastbourne, Lewes and Seaford thanks to a grant of almost £300,000.

The funding from the national Local Authority Treescapes Fund (LATF) towards East Sussex County Council (ESCC) has been awarded following a successful joint bid with Lewes District Council and Eastbourne Borough Council.

The government said the LATF is an offer for local authorities to restore tree cover in non-woodland areas which may have been impacted by issues such as disease.

The grant, from the third round of funding for this scheme, brings the total amount secured by ESCC from the government’s LATF over the last three years to nearly £900,000.

Trees for Seaford. Picture from East Sussex County Council

An ESCC spokesperson said: “Urban trees have a huge range of benefits, both for wildlife and for people, and this funding will see over 120 street trees planted in the towns of Seaford, Lewes and Eastbourne.

“The project will also include the planting of up to 20,000 trees on the downland fringes between Eastbourne and East Dean and the planting of a number of trees in Chailey parish. Many of the trees planted will be looked after by the volunteer groups Trees for Seaford and Friends of Lewes.”

The project will be delivered over two years, starting this winter, and allows for three years of maintenance to ensure the successful establishment of the trees.

ESCC’s deputy leader and lead member for resources and climate change Cllr Nick Bennett said: “We are delighted to have received this funding from the Forestry Commission which will help us boost our urban tree population.

Planters by Beechwood Hall in Hamsey parish by Lewes. Picture from East Sussex County Council

“Trees are important to our ecosystems on so many levels. As well as being good for our mental health, they also help to clean our air, mask noise, absorb greenhouse gases, reduce flood risk and provide shade and protection. Trees also provide valuable wildlife corridors which can bring the countryside into the town.”