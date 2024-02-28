MP updates residents on water outage which has affected 700 properties

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

These properties have had no water, or very low pressure, since the morning of the February 28, when heavy rainfall and flooding impacted a water treatment works in the area.

South East Water anticipate full service to be restored tomorrow, February 28. In the mean time they have set up a bottled water station at The Single Kettle in Alfriston.

Customers on their Priority Services Register have had water delivered to their door. Anyone that has not and believed they should be on this list should call 0333 000 1122.

Lewes MP Maria Caulfield was contacted by residents in the early hours of the morning, and raised the issue with South East Water asking for immediate provision of alternative water sources or supplies to the affected residents to alleviate the shortage, expedited assessment and repair of the burst pipe to restore regular water supply to the villages, and coordination with local authorities and emergency services to ensure the safety and well-being of residents amidst the flooding.

Caulfield said: “I would like to thank South East Water for their swift action and communication with my office this morning, I am continuing to monitor the situation to ensure that residents are being supported and seeking a full restoration of service as soon as possible.”