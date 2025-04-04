National Trust and Surrey Fire & Rescue Service urge visitors to be wildfire aware following Box Hill fire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Surrey Fire & Rescue Service and the National Trust are urging residents and visitors to be ‘Wildfire Aware’ this season, after a fire broke out recently at a well-known nature spot.

On Sunday, March 9, Surrey Fire & Rescue Service crews responded to a grass fire at Box Hill, caused by four disposable barbeques.

The fire has left a mark on the popular open space, damaging a 20x20m area, close to where the Adonis Blue butterfly – the symbol of Box Hill – thrives.

It could have spread even further, putting more wildlife, nature, and people at risk – not to mention further damaging the beautiful area enjoyed by so many.

Surrey is home to many National Trust open spaces, including Box Hill, Leith Hill and Frensham Ponds.

So, as part of their efforts to protect Surrey’s precious nature spots, Surrey Fire & Rescue Service and the National Trust have joined forces to encourage everyone to take steps in preventing wildfires as we head into spring and summer, by banning barbecues and taking litter home when visiting National Trust sites.

Visitors are encouraged to look out for their advice signage on sites, and through their social media channels too.

Fire Investigation Officer and Wildfire expert, Matt Oakley said: “Wildfires are a threat to homes, businesses, and precious habitats, and it takes years for the land to recover.

The fire has left a mark on the popular open space, damaging a 20x20m area, close to where the Adonis Blue butterfly: the symbol of Box Hill thrives

“Throughout the year we build up to the wildfire season, where we start refresher training and collaborating with local partners.

“We’re thrilled to be working with the National Trust, to ask those visiting Surrey’s open spaces to take steps to reduce the risk of fires.

“Wildfires are easy to start, and spread very quickly, often through BBQs not being extinguished properly, litter left on commons or heaths, or cigarettes being thrown out of cars or left on the ground.”

Stephanie Fudge, National Trust general manager for the Surrey Hills said: “We’re hugely grateful to Surrey Fire and Rescue Service for putting out the fire, it could have been so much worse.

“It happened just moments away from the busy Viewpoint at Box Hill, driven uphill by the wind.

“Box Hill isn’t just a beauty spot, it’s a remarkable nature reserve.

“You can see from the images that an acre of rare and delicate chalk grassland has been destroyed and will take many years to recover.

“We’re sad to say that charred remains of small mammals and lizards were found at the fire site. It occurred close to colonies of Adonis Blue butterflies.

“If the fire hadn’t been put out when it was, it would have affected the population of this rarest species of blue butterfly.

“In total four barbecue fires were put out on Sunday 9 March across the site.

“We need your help in spreading the word that barbecues are not permitted at any of our countryside sites: not Box Hill, not Frensham Ponds or any National Trust site.

“The risk is too great. We need your help to save Box Hill from fire and the countryside places we all love so much.

“Bring a picnic. Leave your barbecue at home.”

Between 2023-2024, the fire and rescue service responded to 577 wildfires in Surrey.

Wetter winters and drier summers mean they’re becoming more of a risk.

They are common in places like Surrey because of large parts of heathland near urban areas.

To have a safe spring and summer and enjoy Surrey’s open spaces, here’s more wildfire prevention advice:

No open fires in the countryside. They can quickly spread and get out of control.

Switch your BBQ to a picnic. BBQs can transfer temperatures of 400°C into the earth below, leading to unseen ignition

Look out for signage providing advice at National Trust sites

Dispose of smoking materials properly. Throwing cigarette ends on the ground or out of a car window can start a wildfire.

Put your rubbish in the bin or take it home with you. Bottles and glass can start wildfire as they magnify the sun.

Be prepared at home by cutting down or clearing areas of high fuel close to your home (vegetation, bushes or piles of leaves). Be aware that dense areas of vegetation, hedges, timber fences or sheds, and dry undergrowth will allow a fire to spread from an open space to your home or business.

If you spot a fire out in the open, don’t attempt to tackle it yourself, leave the area and please call 999.

For more information, please visit: Wildfire – Surrey County Council (surreycc.gov.uk).