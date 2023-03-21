The National Trust is leading a new funding programme in a bid to support local, community-led initiatives around the South Downs.

A multi-million-pound partnership project called Changing Chalk connects nature, people and heritage. The scheme is for groups to engage with the eastern South Downs - benefiting communities from Brighton, right through to Eastbourne and Lewes.

The four-year Changing Chalk delivery phase commenced in April 2022 and is supported by a £2.23m National Lottery Heritage Fund grant and funding from People's Postcode Lottery.

The scheme, in partnership with The National Lottery Heritage Fund, will award small grants between £250 and £5,000. Applications up to £10,000 will also be considered for habitat projects focussing on priority chalk grassland.

National Trust launches £150k community grant scheme for the East Sussex (photo from National Trust)

In total, the scheme aims to award £150,000 during the lifetime of the Changing Chalk Project. The scheme will run for three years with two funding rounds per year and the final funding round in Summer 2025.

The deadline for applications this time is April 30.

National Trust regional director Richard Henderson, said: “We’re eager to open the funding doors to local communities and invite them to join us on our journey and help us achieve the important vision of Changing Chalk.

“We encourage applications for projects that will help local communities access, enjoy and learn about the nature and cultural heritage of the eastern South Downs, and protect the rare chalk grassland habitat and wildlife that depends on it. Take a look at the guidance on our website to find out more about how to apply.”

Stuart McLeod, from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “We’re excited to support the Changing Chalk Partnership thanks to money raised by National Lottery players. These community grants which will enable grassroots projects to take part in the scheme and make a difference to the natural heritage of this part of Sussex. At the Heritage Fund, we’re incredibly proud to fund projects that give people the chance to connect with the nature and wildlife that is on their doorsteps and this project is a great example of this.”

